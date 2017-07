Gymboree is closing hundreds of stores, across all three of its brands of Gymboree, Crazy Eight, and Janie and Jack.The children's clothing store joins so many other brick and mortar clothing chains which have filed for bankruptcy.Gymboree has more than 1,200 stores and 11,000 employees.Here in North Carolina, six store will close their doors - including one in Raleigh.Clickfor more information on the store's restructuring.