Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
SHOPPING
How to save at Whole Foods
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1776081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Amber Rupinta
Monday, February 27, 2017 04:53PM
Related Topics:
shopping
moneysaver
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SHOPPING
Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Durham planning board hands a win to Publix opponents
Benches and tables recalled
More Shopping
Top Stories
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Fayetteville police seek suspect in sexual assault case
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Show More
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More News
Top Video
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Historic Raleigh church windows need restoration
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham