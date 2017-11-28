TURN TO TED

How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails

Here are some tips to stop all those Cyber Monday e-mails (KTRK)

Cyber Monday is great for deals - every store and business on the face of the planet is running a special and they have e-mailed you so you know all about it.

According to Anti-Phishing Working Group, there were 119,000 fraudulent websites out there that were just aiming to steal your information. So be very wary of sites you're not used to or that look unusual.

So how do you make it stop? Here are some suggestions:

  • Always unclick the boxes allowing companies to send you offers
  • Give companies an address apart from your main account - for example, set up a second Gmail, Yahoo, etc. account just for companies you do business with
  • Use a service such as www.unroll.me to manage subscriptions


More unsubcribe options can be found on PC Mag's website.

