  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
SHOPPING

It's Christmas in July for Amazon Prime subscribers!

It's Christmas in July for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The third annual "Prime Day" kicked off at 9 p.m. Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

One retail expert compared Prime Day to Black Friday or Cyber Monday in July. But he said before you hit "add to cart," make sure you're really getting a deal.

To get the deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $99 a year. But there are ways to avoid paying the full fee.

RELATED: How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day

"Two adults - or as Amazon calls it, a household - can share a single account, so that's about $50 each," said Mark Ellwood, author of "Bargain Fever."

You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial of service. But one retail expert thinks many people choosing that option will pay the price.

"Prime Day for Amazon is all about capturing as much market share as they can. I think they're going to be up to 83- to 85 million Prime members by the end of the day," said expert David Weiss.

And Weiss has advice for current Prime members, new members, and those trying it out for free.

"Definitely price compare. Make sure that you are getting the best deal by checking, not just in the belief that you are. Amazon has everyone believing that they win on best price. They aren't always doing that," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingamazonnational
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Cameron Village transformation plan moves ahead - slowly
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Father's Day deals
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham
Military plane that left Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
Five arrested in alleged human trafficking investigation
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
NC couple welcome twins after losing 2 sons in crash
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
Show More
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Raleigh talks police body cams, hears resident concerns
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos