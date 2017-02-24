  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
RECALL

Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Pink toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

HUDSON, Ohio --
More than half a million toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 140 reports of the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug-n-Secure toddler swings' plastic seats breaking. There have been 39 injuries to children, including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

The CPSC said around 540,000 of the toddler swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other retailers from November 2009 through May 2014 for around $25.

The recalled swings have a pink t-shaped restraint in front and are suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10", "11", "12" or "13", it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

You can contact Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Little-Tikes-Recalls-Toddler-Swings
Related Topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecalltoddleru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Sargento expands cheese recall
Benches and tables recalled
PetSmart recalling canned dog and cat food
More recall
SHOPPING
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Durham planning board hands a win to Publix opponents
Benches and tables recalled
Durham residents against Publix gear up for zoning war
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
Man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
Show More
NAACP to announce plans for NC economic boycott
Family of murdered Durham store owner needs help
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos