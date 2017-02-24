Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

HUDSON, Ohio --More than half a million toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 140 reports of the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug-n-Secure toddler swings' plastic seats breaking. There have been 39 injuries to children, including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.
The CPSC said around 540,000 of the toddler swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other retailers from November 2009 through May 2014 for around $25.
The recalled swings have a pink t-shaped restraint in front and are suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10", "11", "12" or "13", it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.
The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.
You can contact Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.
For more information, visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Little-Tikes-Recalls-Toddler-Swings