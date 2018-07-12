Long lines at Triangle Build-A-Bear stores for Pay Your Age Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3752495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities."

The que for @buildabear at @shopcrabtree is CAH-RAZ-EE! It actually stretches from the tip of one side of the mall to the end of the other, THEN loops around😱 The store is selling bears at price of child’s age. Mall staff says store will run out of toys #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZKjo40bUoS — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 12, 2018

Parents and kids experienced chaos at malls across the country Thursday -- all for a teddy bear!of Pay Your Age after mobs of people flocked to the store.A time-lapse video shot by ABC11's Elaina Athans showed just how long the line were at Crabtree Mall."It's insane," said one shopper."It's crazy," said another.Folks blocked entrances to other stores while they waited. Some people brought books to pass the time.The little ones who got inside were able to get something fun and special."A fairy bear," one little girl told ABC11.One mom said the deal was too good to pass up."She's 5 years old ... so $5 to wait a few hours when we'd normally be sleeping is totally worth it," said Ashley Sprissler.Other parents gave up and decided to go home."I'll go online or come back another day," said Melissa Lewis.