Long lines at Triangle Build-A-Bear stores for Pay Your Age Day

Parents and kids experienced chaos at malls across the country Thursday -- all for a teddy bear! (WTVD)

Parents and kids experienced chaos at malls across the country Thursday -- all for a teddy bear!

Build-A-Bear was forced to shut down its one-day promotion of Pay Your Age after mobs of people flocked to the store.
So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities."



A time-lapse video shot by ABC11's Elaina Athans showed just how long the line were at Crabtree Mall.



"It's insane," said one shopper.

"It's crazy," said another.

Folks blocked entrances to other stores while they waited. Some people brought books to pass the time.

The little ones who got inside were able to get something fun and special.

"A fairy bear," one little girl told ABC11.

One mom said the deal was too good to pass up.

"She's 5 years old ... so $5 to wait a few hours when we'd normally be sleeping is totally worth it," said Ashley Sprissler.

Other parents gave up and decided to go home.

"I'll go online or come back another day," said Melissa Lewis.
