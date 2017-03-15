March Madness deals

March may be all about the madness on the basketball court, but in North Carolina it is also about the deals. There are plenty of savings to help usher in spring and one of the best comes from the City of Raleigh.
BOGO MULCH SALE:
The City of Raleigh Solid Waste Services Department is holding a 'Buy One Get One Free Spring Promotion' at the City's Yard Waste Center. The deal allows a BOGO deal for mulch sizes from a bag to a truck bed full. The mulch is created from leaves, grass clippings, shrubbery trimmings, tree limbs, and other yard waste that is collected at the curb each week. The Yard Waste Center staff follows strict guidelines in producing high-quality mulch for sale. The mulch is created in an all-natural facility using a month-long process to eliminate weed seeds, pesticides, or chemicals that can be found in yard waste.
The following is important information about the "Buy One, Get One Free" promotion:
Coupon is not required for this promotion;
The "Buy One, Get One Free" promotion applies to mulch and leaf mulch only while supplies last;
Customers must pick up purchased and free mulch the same day;
Customers may purchase mulch, compost, and other recycled yard products from a small bag or can to a bucket load of approximately 2.5 cubic yards, filling the bed of a pick-up truck; and,
The Yard Waste Center including the "Buy One, Get One Free" promotion is open to anyone, including those who live outside of the City of Raleigh, as well as businesses, nonprofits, and contractors.
The City of Raleigh Yard Waste Center is located at 900 N. New Hope Road and is easily accessible from U.S. 64 Bypass or New Bern Avenue/U.S. 64 Business. The Yard Waste Center is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, except Sundays. The Yard Waste Center accepts cash, checks, Visa and MasterCard.
FREE LEARNING WITH LEGOS PROGRAM:
Children in Preschool through 5th grade can practice planning, problem-solving, and teamwork using Legos at the East Regional Library in Knightdale. Learning with Legos is hosted by the library's Teen Leadership Corps volunteers.
This is a drop-in program. No registration is needed.
WHERE:
East Regional Library
946 Steeple Square Court
Knightdale, NC 27545
MARCH MADNESS SKI DEALS IN NC:
BEECH MOUNTAIN
The March Nor'easter extended the ski season for many slopes and that includes North Carolina. At Beech Mountain, a March Madness deal started March 6 and runs through the remainder of the ski season. During March Madness, skiers and snowboarders receive 25 percent off all lift tickets and rental equipment. This special deal is available seven days a week and cancels out all other discount promotions, except for the school snow day special.
APPALACHIAN SKI MOUNTAIN
Late season rates are in effect at App Ski Mountain. In addition, if any school systems are closed for a snow day in NC, Tennessee and Virginia prices drop for skiers.
ASM has always offered a special snow day rate for Watauga & contiguous counties, and is now extending a Special Snow Day Offer to ALL SCHOOL SYSTEMS IN North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia for the remainder of the season! Any time any school system in NC,TN,or VA is out of school due to winter weather, students, teachers and school staff can get an 8-hour Flex ticket for only $10! Simply present a report card, school ID or paystub for teachers & staff to take advantage of this offer. The Flex ticket is an 8-hour ticket, and your time starts when you purchase your ticket.
Slopes are open continuously from 9am-10pm Monday - Thursday, and 9am - Midnight on Friday.
GoKart NC offers summer camp savings:
GoKart NC, the Uber-like ride service for kids ages 6-16 is offering 15% off for daily service perfect for kids in summer or track out camps. Use code GK15 when booking to get the discount.
GoKart costs $12 for the first five miles and $1.50 for every additional mile. GoKart also needs 4 hours advance notice unless you have an emergency.
Related Topics:
shoppingmoneysaver
shoppingmoneysaver