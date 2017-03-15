Mom jeans are back, but with clear knees?

This is apparently a real thing for sale at Nordstrom, "Clear Knee Mom Jeans" which retail for $95.
Why would one wear a pair? Well. the retailer describes them as, "Slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans."
The reviews are already stacking up, including this one by LoisKensi:
As a hip mom, I'm always looking to keep up with the trends. Well, with these jeans in my possession I can confidently say, "Mission accomplished!" More importantly, let's not overlook their practicality. Burping my 3 month old used to take its toll on my pants but not in these jeans. I just place him in my lap and any spit up rolls right off my knees! So long stains! I love these jeans!
What do you think? Would you buy a pair and wear them?
Moms what do you think of these jeans that have clear, see through knees? https://t.co/ZFolytPycr— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) March 15, 2017