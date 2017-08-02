RECALL

Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk

MixBin Electronics recalls iPhone cases due to risk of skin irritation and burns (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

By
More than a quarter of a million liquid glitter phone cases are being recalled.

"MixBin electronics distributed liquid glitter iPhone cases for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 these are being recalled because they can leak liquid and glitter and cause skin irritation and burns to consumers," Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the CPSC told ABC News.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commision, 24 people worldwide have reported skin irritation or chemical burns to the CPSC.

"If you do have these, we urge you to act quickly, get these out of your home, contact MixBin electronics, they will give you a full refund," Davis added.

The cases are sold on Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstorm Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria's Secret stores between $15 and $65 from October 2015 to June 2017.

MixBin Electronics and the retailers selling the phone cases have not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

To find out more information about the phone models being called visit the CPSC website.
