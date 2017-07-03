ONLINE SHOPPING

Prime Day 101: Things every shopper needs to know

Here's everything you should know before you buy on Prime Day. (KTRK)

It's one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Prime Day has been with us since 2015, and thrifty deal seekers acknowledge Amazon's grand sale offers great opportunities to score some hot sale items.

But before you buy, here's seven things you should know:

The deals really are better than Black Friday
While the offerings can be a mixed bag, the price is right. According to BestBlackFriday.com, 77 percent of Prime Day prices in 2016 were better than Black Friday prices. Nearly 13 percent ended in a tie. This is compared to Prime Day 2015, when 64 percent of the prices beat our Black Friday deals.

An Amazon Prime account is required
You have two choices for subscribing to Prime: pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month. But, it's more than just access to this once-a-year buying frenzy. Prime gives you access to free two-day shipping, the Prime Video library, and much more.

If you do not have an account, you can get a 30-day free trial to get acquainted with the service.

Best time to shop on Prime Day
While deals begin at 9 p.m. EST on July 10, expect to stay up late on July 10 or get up early on July 11. The 30-hour sale's best deals probably won't show up until Monday night and Tuesday morning or afternoon, rather than overnight hours, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Don't blink: Deals will be flying at you
Every five minutes for 30 hours, a new deal will be posted over the course of the Prime Day sale.

You'll only have short notice on deals
If Amazon continues its practice from the previous two Prime Day sales, expect advertisements on some of their deals in the day and hours before July 10 and 11.

Hot tip: Shop the app, checkout on the computer
While the free Amazon app is the best tool to ensure you see the deals you want, even getting deal alert notifications, checking out on the computer is faster, and allows you to comparison shop.

Amazon won't be the only one with sales
Competitors are also expected to offer steep savings during Amazon Prime Day, so don't forget to check Walmart, eBay, Target and Best Buy for big deals. This is a great time to comparison shop on top products.

