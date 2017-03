Protecting yourself from Amazon counterfeits

With billions in sales, you don't have to look far to find Amazon shoppers.The online marketplace that allows other sellers besides Amazon to market products is hugely popular with millions of shoppers. With all that online shopping, some say it's not a surprise that counterfeits are a problem."It's not a surprise because I bought something on accident thinking it was real and I guess they scammed me out of money," explained shopper Luis Rayo.A recent survey by Markmonitor.com which specializes in brand protection found 23 percent of consumers have unwillingly bought counterfeit items online.To understand how counterfeits make there way through Amazon you have to understand the three ways they fulfill orders.Third Party Sellers: Amazon has millions of items sold and shipped directly from the seller, never touched by Amazon. This is how most counterfeit items get sold.Fulfilled By Amazon: These are items sellers ship to an Amazon fulfillment center which are shipped by Amazon but not necessarily verified.Sold By Amazon: Experts say these items are the most legitimate for authenticity. These are items sold and shipped directly by Amazon.Amazon issued this statement regarding counterfeits To avoid buying counterfeits, experts say reading seller reviews can help as well as knowing exactly who you are buying from before checking out. That can be done with a simple glance at the item and the listed seller. And, if shoppers are unsure of whether their seller is selling authentic items go to the brands website and search for 'where to buy' or licensed sellers. This will ensure you are avoiding counterfeits and avoiding the hassle of buying and returning fake items.