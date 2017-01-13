MONEYSAVER

Retailers offer big discounts over Martin Luther King weekend
Stores across the country are offering deals and discounts over the holiday weekend (WTVD)

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is one of the first of the new year and it's also a time when retailers are working hard for business in the post-holiday slump.

While many choose to spend the weekend volunteering a day of service or attending an event to honor Dr. King, the long weekend is a great time to take advantage of some big discounts.

Many of the sales are advertised as clearance events, long weekend sales, or winter clearance. Ivy Chou at dealsplus.com says it is quickly becoming a top weekend for deal seekers.

Dealsplus.com compiled a list of MLK Jr. holiday deals including:

GAP: 40 percent off the entire purchase with a code LNGWKND. Good through Jan. 18.
JC Penney:Items up to 50 percent off using Code JANSAVE through Jan. 18.
Bath & Bodyworks: Savings up to 75 percent off for the semi-annual sale.
Children's Place: Savings up to 50 percent off.
Crocs: Savings up to 50 percent off.

For teachers, free downloads of lesson plans about the Spirit Of Service are being offered.

US National Parks are waiving entrance fees on MLK Jr. Day.

