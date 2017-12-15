SHOPPING

Several Wake County business owners out money after holiday shopping expo sham

Diane Wilson and Catherine Chestnutt
Hoping to cash in on some last-minute holiday shoppers, Triangle business owners are unfortunately the ones out money after they discovered the holiday shopping expo they signed up for isn't happening.

Dawn Hill, one of the owners of Bella Mei Boutique, had high hopes for the shopping expo planned this weekend at the NC State Fairgrounds in the Kerr Scott building. "We were really excited about this one in particular because it's at Christmas time so we thought it would be a great event to do," said Dawn. The holiday shopping event was advertised and put on by Island Girl Events. Dawn, along with many other business owners, 80 according to Island Girl Events website, would be part of the "Last Minute Christmas" shopping extravaganza.

Excited to promote her small business, Dawn paid the $125 vendor fee for the event. This week though, she learned the bad news. "I found out that there was never going to be an event and that a lot of people had paid and the event was never going to take place," A representative with the NC State Fairgrounds confirmed they do not have a contract with Island Girl Events for this weekend, nor did they for the LuLaRoe event the company advertised in August. That event also left many small business owners out their money.

"It's very disheartening because it's a shame that it happens this time of year especially because this is our hard earned money that we're wanting to go to an event and get our business out there," Dawn said. She adds that despite repeated attempts to contact the owner of Island Girl Events, she's had no luck.

Island Girl Events still has their Facebook page and website, but their phone number has been disconnected. I also tried several ways to get a hold of the owner of the company and had no luck.

Dawn has filed a police report and is in the process of disputing the claim on her card. I also talked to another small business owner who lost money over the event that happened in August and she also says she filed a police report.

The best advice in these situations is always paying with a credit card, that way you can dispute the charge when something like this happens.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingchristmasscamWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
ABC11's favorite gifts under $10
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Coming soon to Target: Same-day delivery
"Santa B." pays off layaway items for 200 families
More Shopping
Top Stories
Suspect in deadly Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
North Carolina man charged in 9-month-old's death
Police: Child severely burned with heating pad in diaper
A long life well lived: Clinton man dies at 109
Man fed up with package thefts rigs box with shotgun blanks
NC man found dead in fire with dogs curled next him
Police investigating armed robbery at Wake Forest home
Show More
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Five Edgecombe County schools closed Friday due to water leak
Royal wedding date announced
Suspect in VA car attack now facing first-degree murder
AIM shuts down after 20 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos