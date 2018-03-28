Spring style recap from MADISON boutique

Despite the freezing cold temps and snow (ugh!), springtime is finally among us. As always, the new season has inspired me to revamp my wardrobe with some fresh pieces.Over the weekend, I started my spring shopping at one of my favorite local boutiques, Madison in Raleigh, NC. Here are my favorites from the store, which is probably an understatement because each of these outfits makes my heart explode (is that normal?).Courtney is an ABC11 Community Influencer, read more articles by herI remember stars being very "in" when I was about thirteen. I'll never forget this powder blue baseball tee with a star across the chest that I wore with matching blue converse sneakers (I'm sure you can imagine how hot I looked...).Anyway, I was glad to see this trend make a come back, but had a hard time finding more mature star-adorned pieces. Cue the cream crochet blouse and I finally have another starry favorite, some fifteen years later!One obvious spring staple is a pretty floral dress. Embarrassingly enough, I can't remember the last time I saw one hanging in my closet. So, the first thing I wanted to add to my spring wardrobe was a fun, feminine dress with a great floral print.And friends, I hit the jackpot with the one from Madison! I mean, the print, the fit, the layers, the ruffles - it can not get any better than this dress! Also, if you see me wearing it about 20 times throughout this season, please don't judge. I literally love it that much!Which of these three outfits from Madison in Raleigh, NC is your favorite? Is there a spring style that you're dying to add to your wardrobe? Let me know in the comments section!Courtney is an ABC11 Community Influencer, read more articles by her