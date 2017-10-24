SHOPPING

Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW YORK CITY, New York --
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." It says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.

The retailer's holiday plans also include a new e-gift service, adding kiosks to its stores that focus on impulse presents, and launching a wallet feature to its app. It's also adding more weekend deals as shoppers focus on holiday buying on the weekend, not the weekdays.

While all retailers need to worry about online growth and the expansion of Amazon, Target is spending $7 billion over three years to remodel old stores, open small ones in cities and college towns and offer faster delivery for online orders.

