Target to offer free shipping for holidays

As if you didn't need another reason to love Target, it's offering free shipping this holiday season!On Monday, the company announced that free shipping - with no minimum purchase - will begin on November 1.Target will also roll out more than 1,700 items for the holidays, most of them will be under $15.It's also introducing eight exclusive brands, including home items from celebrity remodelers Chip and Joanna Gains.Company officials said exclusive items will also be sold, including board games, sought-after toys (like L.O.L Surprise!), video gaming consoles, and more.And the deal is even sweeter for REDcard holders, the company is also introducing a mobile wallet which will allow those customers to pay for in-store purchases with their cellphones.For anyone wanting to shop online and pick up in-store, officials said 95 percent of online orders will be ready within one hour.