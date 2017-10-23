SHOPPING

Target to offer free shipping for holidays

(Shutterstock)

As if you didn't need another reason to love Target, it's offering free shipping this holiday season!

On Monday, the company announced that free shipping - with no minimum purchase - will begin on November 1.

Target will also roll out more than 1,700 items for the holidays, most of them will be under $15.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's also introducing eight exclusive brands, including home items from celebrity remodelers Chip and Joanna Gains.

Company officials said exclusive items will also be sold, including board games, sought-after toys (like L.O.L Surprise!), video gaming consoles, and more.

And the deal is even sweeter for REDcard holders, the company is also introducing a mobile wallet which will allow those customers to pay for in-store purchases with their cellphones.

For anyone wanting to shop online and pick up in-store, officials said 95 percent of online orders will be ready within one hour.

RELATED: What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingtargetholiday shoppingholidayblack friday
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Company pulls Anne Frank costume after outrage online
Coach no more; designer wants to be called something else
Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails
More Shopping
Top Stories
ABC11 chosen as broadcast partner for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado
UNC guard Joel Berry out 4 weeks with broken hand
Puppy gets 48 staples after dog fight; NC man arrested
Police on theater shooting: We believe victim targeted
Salvation Army receives donated urn filled with ashes
Bergdahl sentencing delayed until Wednesday
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Show More
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
65 pounds of marijuana found in Amazon order
NC councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler
Body found in search for missing Texas toddler
Walmart, Target veggies recalled over listeria fears
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos