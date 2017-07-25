Urban Outfitters finds new home in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Hey shoppers, a new retail store is coming to downtown Raleigh!
Tuesday morning, Kane Realty announced that Urban Outfitters is coming to "The Dillon" in 2018.
"Kane Realty is very pleased to introduce Urban Outfitters to the Raleigh market as they open at The Dillon," said CEO of Kane Realty Corporation, John Kane. "We believe Urban Outfitters will lead the way in retail growth in downtown Raleigh. We are excited to include them at The Dillon and look forward to partnering with them as they engage in our vibrant market."
The main portion of The Dillon property is situated on West Street between Hargett Street and Martin Street.
It will include 18-stories of office space, two six-story residential buildings with a parking garage, and a street-level retail space; however, Kane said they'll preserving part of the historic Dillon Supply warehouse building during construction.
Urban Outfitters is a part of URBN, a portfolio of global consumer brands including Anthropologie which in 2017 in Kane's North Hills development.
Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores internationally. Urban Outfitters offers "experiential retail environments" with a curated mix of men and women's clothing and accessories as well as home products.
The Dillon location will be Urban Outfitter's first store in Raleigh but not a first for the Triangle. There is currently a location at Streets of Southpoint in Durham.
However, this will be the first department style store to open in downtown Raleigh since Hudson Belk closed in 1995.