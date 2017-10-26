What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping.Others, though, are opening their doors. Macy's was among the first stores to announce its plans to open on Thanksgiving."Macy's will open our full-line department stores at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, to serve our customers who want to begin their holiday shopping Thanksgiving Day," Macy's said in a statement provided to ABC."As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer. Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our associates across the country as we continue to focus on meeting customer needs."Some stores that opened last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target and Best Buy.CVSGameStopMacy's - Open at 5 p.m.Simply MacSpring Mobile AT&TThinkGeekAmerican Girl StoresAT&TBJ's Wholesale ClubBurlingtonCostcoDillard'sDSW - Designer Shoe WarehouseGuitar CenterHalf Price BooksHobby LobbyHome DepotHomeGoodsHomesenseLowe'sMarshallsNordstromNordstrom RackOffice Depot and OfficeMaxPetSmartSierra Trading PostStaplesStein MartTJ Maxx