TROUBLESHOOTER

Who's behind these postcards?

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Did you get one of these in the mail? They are showing up in homeowner's mailboxes and viewers are asking me what's behind it?

I called the number and had to leave a message. It didn't take long for me to get a call back from a very nice woman who wanted to welcome me to the neighborhood. She said their records showed I just moved in recently, and she hoped I was adjusting well.

She then said she'd like to send me a $15 gift card to one of my favorite restaurants, and in exchange, I would get a free water analysis. I asked what company she was calling from and she said Elite Water.

She asked when I would like to schedule their technicians to come to my home for my free water analysis and I told her no thanks. I asked how I could be taken off the list for their mailing, she hung up on me.

A quick check of the Better Business Bureau and the Elite Water does have an A rating. They have 39 positive reviews and 6 negative reviews. I did reach out to Elite Water to see how residents can opt out of their mailings but have not heard back yet.

There are several ways to stop the unsolicited mail. Head to the Federal Trade Commission website, and they walk you through exactly what steps to take.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingtroubleshooterRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
Cracked dashboard causes frustrations for Lexus owner
Telemarketing scheme cheated hundreds out of millions
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Scam targets USAA customers
More troubleshooter
SHOPPING
Amazon offering refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk
Urban Outfitters finds new home in downtown Raleigh
Cary residents flock to IKEA meet-and-greet at mall
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman says she helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Man charged in Timothy McVeigh-style Oklahoma City bomb plot
Show More
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Military identifies two Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Morehead Planetarium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos