Will you find the Whole Foods gift cards hidden throughout the Triangle?Every Thursday, Whole Foods in the NC Triangle, hides a $25 gift card somewhere in the metro area and posts clues to its location on their Instagram account,So far, 63 gift cards have been found in the grocer's weekly treasure hunt. The gift cards have been hidden in a historic chicken coop in Wake Forest, a bench in Zebulon, and a park in Durham - just to name a few.Whole Foods says the first clue is posted on Thursday and then additional clues are posted throughout the day until someone finds the card and posts a selfie on their personal Instagram account. The finder must tag @wholefoodstriangle and use the hashtag #topotriangle (short for Topography Triangle). Once a selfie is posted following those requirements, the gift card is activated and ready to use at any Whole Foods Market location.The giveaway is bringing a lot of smiles throughout the Triangle. Happy Hunting!