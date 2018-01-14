Shots fired at Tarboro police car after traffic stop

Shots fired at Tarboro police car during traffic stop (WTVD)

TARBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Tarboro Police Department is looking for the person who fired multiple shots at an officer's patrol car Saturday night.

According to police, an officer was making a traffic stop near the intersection of East Avenue and Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. They said after he was cleared from the stop and went to leave, he heard what sounded like a blunt object striking the trunk of his patrol vehicle.

Shortly after, a call came into dispatch of shots being fired near the same intersection.

After a thorough investigation of the area, police said evidence suggests multiple rounds had been fired at the officer's patrol car from a concealed location.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Tarboro Police Department at (252) 641-4247 or (252) 641-4211.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
