A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old Wayne County man who was last seen at church.According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Simmons was last seen at Holly Hill Church on Beston Road, 11 miles east of Goldsboro.He is 5'6" with grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 135 pounds.Simmons was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt and tan pants.Deputies said he could be driving a 1997 gold Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate number XXP9350.Officials said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1493.