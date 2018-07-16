Silver Alert issued for Wayne County man last seen at church

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies said Cleveland Simmons was last seen at church. (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old Wayne County man who was last seen at church.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Simmons was last seen at Holly Hill Church on Beston Road, 11 miles east of Goldsboro.

He is 5'6" with grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 135 pounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Simmons was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt and tan pants.

Deputies said he could be driving a 1997 gold Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate number XXP9350.

Officials said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1493.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
silver alertwayne county newsmissing personWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after Caldwell Co. deputy shot during traffic stop
6-month-old dies after being left in hot car at park for hours
What you shouldn't buy on Prime Day
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
Police: Man killed after answering front door in Philadelphia
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride
Trump to Putin: The world wants us to get along
Show More
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire
Report: Durham man found shot in car
Body found in Raleigh identified as 21-year-old man
Durham police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
More News