Silver Alert issued for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital

MOUNT AIRY, N.C --Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was "last seen fleeing Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy."
Officers said 43-year-old Joshua Patrick Mount left the hospital Wednesday morning.
Mount is at times delusional and can be a danger to himself and others, Mount Airy police told WGHP.
He was last seen wearing blue paper medical scrubs.
He is 5'8" and weighs approximately 185 pounds, has green eyes, brown hair, a mustache, and glasses.
Mount has made comments that he wanted to go to the Blue Ridge Parkway, police said.
Anyone with information on Mount's location is asked to call Mount Airy police at (336) 786-3535.