Silver Alert issued for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital

Joshua Patrick Mount (Credit: Mount Airy police)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C --
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was "last seen fleeing Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy."

Officers said 43-year-old Joshua Patrick Mount left the hospital Wednesday morning.

Mount is at times delusional and can be a danger to himself and others, Mount Airy police told WGHP.

He was last seen wearing blue paper medical scrubs.

He is 5'8" and weighs approximately 185 pounds, has green eyes, brown hair, a mustache, and glasses.

Mount has made comments that he wanted to go to the Blue Ridge Parkway, police said.

Anyone with information on Mount's location is asked to call Mount Airy police at (336) 786-3535.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boysilver alertnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
Show More
Advocates rally in opposition to border separation policy
Arrest warrant: Cumberland County jail worker conspired with inmate
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
California boy visits Raleigh in nationwide effort to honor veterans
Graham prepares for NBA Draft
More News