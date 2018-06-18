Sisters arrested for stabbing each other in front of children, police say

KARMA ALLEN
Police arrested two sisters in Wisconsin on Sunday after they allegedly stabbed each other while fighting in front of five young children.

Authorities arrived to their home in Madison, Wisconsin, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee, at around noon after one of the siblings called to report that she'd been injured, city officials said.

The sisters, ages 23 and 24, sustained stab wounds to the arm and were "uncooperative" with police, according to the city, which described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicated that both females had "engaged in mutual combat," the city said in a statement. They were arrested on charges of domestic reckless endangering safety, according to the statement.

Police are looking for a third suspect, a 30-year-old male, who they said may have "initiated the disturbance."

The city did not release the names or ages of the children, but it said Child Protective Services had been "plugged in to assist" with the case.
