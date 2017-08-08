Skibo Road closed in Fayetteville by gas leak

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department, along with members of the Fayetteville Fire Department, are currently on scene of a gas line rupture in the area of Fayetteville Commons Shopping Center, which is located along Skibo Road between Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road.Skibo Road is currently closed in both directions between Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road. During the road closure, motorists are encouraged to use the All American Expressway as an alternate route.The utility company has been notified of the gas line rupture and is responding to the scene. An estimated time has not been determined of when the repairs will be complete or when the roadway will be reopened. Please use caution while driving in and around the affected area.