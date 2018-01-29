Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over

Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Suffolk County --
On Long Island, a small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing, but flipped over in the process.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon on Monday.

Two 16-year-old flight school students and a pilot were aboard the plane at the time of the botched landing.

The plane apparently had mechanical problems, causing the pilot to make the emergency landing.

There is no word on the conditions of those aboard at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
emergency landingplane crashBabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News