For Joyce Lewis of Clayton, a $100,000 Powerball prize means she can get a home makeover."We'll get new carpet, beds, and a kitchen table," Lewis said. "I never thought I'd have this much money to do this."Lewis beat the odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $100,000 in the New Year's Eve drawing. She found out she won the next morning."I looked at my ticket and couldn't believe what I saw," Lewis said. "I had to get someone else to look at it."Lewis claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she received $68,306."I feel so blessed, and thankful," Lewis said.She bought the $3 Power Play ticket at the Kangaroo Express on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. The numbers matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn for Power Play tickets.The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $106 million with an estimated lump sum of $64.9 million.