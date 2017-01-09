  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
$100,000 Powerball prize will help Clayton woman redo home

(NC Education Lottery)

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
For Joyce Lewis of Clayton, a $100,000 Powerball prize means she can get a home makeover.

"We'll get new carpet, beds, and a kitchen table," Lewis said. "I never thought I'd have this much money to do this."

Lewis beat the odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $100,000 in the New Year's Eve drawing. She found out she won the next morning.

"I looked at my ticket and couldn't believe what I saw," Lewis said. "I had to get someone else to look at it."

Lewis claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she received $68,306.

"I feel so blessed, and thankful," Lewis said.

She bought the $3 Power Play ticket at the Kangaroo Express on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. The numbers matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn for Power Play tickets.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $106 million with an estimated lump sum of $64.9 million.

Information from the North Carolina Education Lottery

