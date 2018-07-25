SOCIETY

$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Winner winner chicken dinner! Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillio
SAN FRANCISCO --
Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning $522 million Mega Millions ticket was sold.

The store is located right off of South White Road.

The owner said that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

"I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.

Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.

Lottery officials said winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymega millionsjackpotmoneysmall businessSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News