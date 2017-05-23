SOCIETY

Frommer's Travel Guides celebrate 60 years by offering military families 'vacation of a lifetime'

Military families could win the 'vacation of lifetime' to one of several remote locations (Credit: Fommer's Travel Guides)

To honor their 60th anniversary, Frommer's Travel Guides is offering military families the chance to win a "vacation of a lifetime."

The company says they got their start after its founder, Arthur Frommer, gave travel advice to fellow soldiers in Europe after World War II.

They said they want to honor those roots and celebrate this new milestone.

For Memorial Day, Frommer's is partnering with HomeAway to launch "6 for 60," a contest that will give six military families the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable vacation with their loved ones.

The winning families will receive a five-night stay at a HomeAway vacation rental in a destination sure to create lasting memories, along with airfare for four and $1,500 to spend on ground transportation, meals, or however each family may choose.

"Even before my dad revolutionized travel with 'Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,' he published a travel guide for his fellow soldiers," said Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommer's Travel Guides. "We want to celebrate that past and honor the accomplishments of military families of today."

"No one understands the importance of being together more than military families," said John Kim, president of HomeAway. "HomeAway is all about helping families bond during precious time together, so we are honored to join with Frommer's to help six families, who have given so much, with the opportunity to do just that."

Families with a member who is either on active duty or retired from the military are eligible to win one of the "6 for 60" trips, and self-nominations are encouraged.

To enter, simply upload a family photo to Frommers's website by June 4 and include a paragraph about the nominated family's accomplishments and what this magical vacation would mean to them.

A panel of judges will choose finalists.

Once the judges have chosen 30 finalists, the public will vote on which families will take one of the several locations listed on the company's website.

For more information and contest rules, visit the company's "6 for 60" webpage.

