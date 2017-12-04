2 Triangle cities are ranked safest in the state

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Two Triangle cities have been ranked the top safest in North Carolina.
Safehome.org a use a different of factors to determine the top 25 cities in North Carolina, with Holly Springs coming in at number one with a safety score of 89.19 and Cary ranked second.
According to Safehome.org, one of the reasons Holly Springs is ranked the safest city in the state is because it has experienced a 14.6 percent decline in its already low violent crime rates.
Cary came in at number two with a safety score of 86.80. Safehome.org said Cary is also ranked as the 55th safest city in the nation.
Other local cities that made the list include, Durham, Wake Forest, Garner, and Rocky Mount.
-------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD