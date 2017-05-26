SOCIETY

5-year-old boy celebrates birthday with Apex Police

A 5 year-old from Wake County gets his birthday wish - to wear a badge. (WTVD)

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 5-year-old boy from Wake County got his birthday wish - to wear a badge.

Benjamin wanted to celebrate his big day at the Apex Police Department with those who protect and serve.


He and his buddies were "sworn in" as honorary junior officers by Police Chief John Letteney.

They also toured the station on an ATV, got to hang out in the back of a squad car, and found out just how loud police sirens can be.

PHOTOS: Benjamin becomes an Apex officer
