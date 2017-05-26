5-year-old boy celebrates birthday with Apex Police

Benjamin & his school friends visited his police friends at @ApexPolice for his 5th birthday and were "sworn in" as Junior Officers! pic.twitter.com/DgyNJcx6Wq — Chief John Letteney (@ChiefLetteney) May 26, 2017

A 5-year-old boy from Wake County got his birthday wish - to wear a badge.Benjamin wanted to celebrate his big day at the Apex Police Department with those who protect and serve.He and his buddies were "sworn in" as honorary junior officers by Police Chief John Letteney.They also toured the station on an ATV, got to hang out in the back of a squad car, and found out just how loud police sirens can be.