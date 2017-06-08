50-year-old time capsule unearthed in Raleigh

A crowd waited with bated breath as a 50-year-old time capsule was unearthed Thursday afternoon in North Hills."I've waited forever for this," said 72-year-old David Hunter.A church bulletin, a coupon to a Raleigh Restaurant for a $1 sandwich, several personal letters, and a key to the city were among the items unveiled."It was just amazing to see what they thought was important at the time," said Gary Barkhau."It was exciting. It was funny because I remember when my husband came home and said 'They put a capsule in the ground today,'" said Janice Jones.The items were placed down in the ground to commemorate the opening of the Cardinal Theater. It was a revolutionary venue at the time. The theater had two screening rooms for moviegoers to check out the latest film.Back in 1967, the average cost for a new house was a little more than $14,000. The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd released their debut albums while Vietnam War protests were erupting nationwide.Hunter was a college student in Greensboro in 1967. He drove home to Raleigh to watch the capsule buried.Fifty years later, he showed up to the North Hills event on a mission to see the things that peaked his interest half a century ago."I want to see two letters that are in that capsule," he said. "I can't wait to see what are predictions in these letters."Hunter will have to wait a little longer. Some of the items suffered water damage.Letters will be treated and then placed on display at the City of Raleigh Museum.