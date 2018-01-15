SOCIETY

7-year-old hears out of both ears for first time after life-changing surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the deaf child's life-changing surgery.

By
NEW YORK --
Seven-year-old Teesa was playing with her crayons, drawing and coloring, perhaps unaware that the rest of her life was about to change.

In just a few minutes, she was going to be able to hear out of both ears for the very first time, ending a long, difficult journey.

Kathleen Arden adopted Teesa, after she spent the first year of her life at an orphanage in India.

Teesa was never taught sign language, so she had little to no communication skills. She would only make small gestures to indicate when she was hungry.

"She's been through quite a lot in her seven years, and hasn't been able to tell anyone about it, because right now she doesn't have a very reliable mode of communication," says Arden.

All of that began to change in August when Teesa had cochlear implant surgery in one ear at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai

Four months later, Teesa had the implant surgery in the other ear. Doctors at Mount Sinai used a new type of implant that was just approved by the FDA. It is thinner and softer and could help a person hear better.

On Friday, Teesa was smiling from ear to ear - ears that are now finally working.

As for what's next?

"The sky is the limit. There are so many things that I want to show her. She just had her first Christmas. That was very exciting. There is just so much I want to show her," says Arden.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydeafsurgerymount sinai hospital
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Internet users can't stop laughing at this epic Photoshop fail
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Merriam-Webster on 'Dilly dilly:' It's a real word
Cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer
More Society
Top Stories
Will we see more snow on Wednesday?
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
HEROIC: Firefighter catches baby from flaming balcony
Thieves steal $30,000 in French Bulldogs in one minute
Woman dies after fire on casino boat off Florida's coast
Police: NC woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway
Police: Woman used stun gun to rob department store
Show More
Lisa McKay dies after battle with cancer
Mom searches for daughter, messages claim she's dead
3 charged, stole over 100K worth of NCDOT property
Duke Energy wants to conserve electricity during cold snap
2 dead after vehicle collides with train in Nash County
More News
Top Video
Triangle residents celebrate MLK Jr. Day; recall life during Civil Rights Movement
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
Top toys to keep your furry friend entertained
Thousands show up for exotic reptile show
More Video