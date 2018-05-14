  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
SOCIETY

8-year-old on a mission to hug a police officer from all 50 states

EMBED </>More Videos

When asked why she decided to do this mission, Baldwin simply replied, "I didn't decide it. God decided it."

Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana is traveling across the nation to fulfill her mission of hugging a police officer from all 50 states.

The 8-year-old began her "mission of love" following the Dallas Police shooting on July 7, 2016.

On Friday, May 11, Baldwin hugged police officers in her 27th state when she visited Cincinnati, Ohio.

"To have a young person like that really just share that love that she has for police officers, it really warms our hearts especially on a day like this when we're remembering those that we've lost," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

When asked why she decided to do this mission, Baldwin simply replied, "I didn't decide it. God decided it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddallas police shootingpolice officerpolice
SOCIETY
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Queen Elizabeth II formally signs off on royal wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
Man shot, killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect
NCAE president responds to 'teacher union thugs' comment
Buried stories: Historic mothers of Oakwood Cemetery
First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Show More
Sanderson High lockdown lifted; 3 other schools received threats
About 6,000 without power in Raleigh due to fallen tree limb
Raleigh City Hall evacuated briefly due to bomb threat
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
More News