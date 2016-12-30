ABC11 TOGETHER

A rush to donate in Raleigh before the New Year
People are moving to donate before the new year for tax purposes.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A line of cars wrapped around the building as people waited to drop off donations at the Salvation Army building on Capital Boulevard Friday.

"A lot of people want to make sure they get their tax deductible receipts in before the end of the year," the organization's resource coordinator, Margaux Austin said. "We always notice a big increase in items coming in."
Some are paying it forward after receiving so much at Christmas. For others, it's much more personal.

"I specifically believe in giving back to organizations that have poured into my life," Kamilah Jones said, dropping off a donation. "It made a difference in my life, and I [was] able to take advantage of the Salvation Army as a young child."

"I think it's important this time of year, when there is so much abundance and gifts and everything, to think about those that are less fortunate than us," Andy Staub said, dropping off a donation as well.

According to the organization, thousands in Wake County need help.

"We registered over 7000 kids to get brand new toys, clothes, for Christmas morning which just shows how many families out there are really struggling," Austin said.

Another family here is giving back in a different way - volunteering time to help process donations.

"This has been a really interesting year in terms of the disasters that we've had," volunteer, Tish Singletary said. "Especially in North Carolina - the fires in the west, the storm, Matthew and the flooding."

"I wanted to make sure to end the year by giving back," she added. "I think that's really important."

You can still make a donation to the Salvation Army of Wake County, Saturday from 10am to 8pm, at 205 Tryon Road Raleigh, North Carolina 2760, or contact them by calling (919)779-8867.

