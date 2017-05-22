Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives 5/21/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2022165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Hurricane season
Monday, May 22, 2017 07:44AM
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2022187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
NC Fatherhood Conference
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2022193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
El Centro 25th Anniversary
Related Topics:
society
abc11 together perspectives
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives 4/9/17
ABC11 Together Perspectives 3/19/17
ABC11 Together Perspectives 2/19/17
ABC11 Perspectives: Martin Luther King Day events
More abc11 together perspectives
SOCIETY
Officers' families honored on Southwest flight
Dalai-Lama will visit Raleigh this fall
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
Woman makes Starburst dress, inspired by husband
More Society
Top Stories
Rainy days ahead ...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Trump in Israel says 'rare opportunity' for peace
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Show More
Durham police search for hit-and-run suspect
Dangerous parasite could be in pools, water parks
College student charged with fatally stabbing student
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Dad killed after birthday candles start apartment fire
More News
Top Video
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Rainy days ahead ...
What are the best diets for long-term success?
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham