'Alien' passenger discovered in car pulled over for speeding

(Alpharetta Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

Police who pulled over a speeding passenger in Georgia made a discovery that is not of this world.


The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Sunday posted photos of a life-sized alien doll that was riding in the passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the alien's human companion had been going 84 miles per hour. Police didn't say whether the driver was given a ticket.

"Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol. #ET #doesthisqualifyforHOV #IndependenceDay," the police posted on social media.

When asked whether the alien would qualify the driver for the HOV lane, the department replied, "Not on this planet."
