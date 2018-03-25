All American Marathon draws thousands

Ali, mom of two is pushing it to the limit. One on the hip, the other in the stroller. #almostthere #abc11 @AAMarathon pic.twitter.com/91nUbwjCgu — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 25, 2018

Thousands of people came out to run the All American Marathon on Sunday in Fayetteville.Last year more than 3,500 runners laced up their shoes.The race is a benefit forABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the marathon.The marathon route went through the historic district of Fayetteville to the All American Freeway before ending at the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Bragg.Watch as the winner of the All American Marathon crosses the finish line in the Facebook post below.