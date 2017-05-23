Amsterdam rainbow dress displayed at SF City Hall

San Francisco's City Hall sees a parade of weddings every day, but it wasn't a wedding dress that turned heads Monday morning it was what artists call their "Rainbow Dress."The colorful dress is made of the flags of 75 countries where homosexuality is a crime.The dress was created by artists from Amsterdam. The flags were carried in a parade during last year's Euro Pride Day."The dress is visually appealing to people," Amsterdam Rainbow Dress creator Jochem Kaan said. "I know a lot of people are taking pictures and it sort of lowers the threshold to ask questions what it is about. And that is the beginning of the awareness that we want to spread."The creators of the dress say if a country stops penalizing homosexuality, they'll remove that country's flag and replace it with a rainbow flag.