Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood

Rob Nelson reports on the controversial Halloween display.

CORTLANDT MANOR, New York --
At first look, the Halloween decorations at the house along Cross Street in Cortlandt Manor seem typical enough: scary masks, headstones, even the standard pumpkin.

But it's one part of the yard that has generated plenty of anger: a headstone with the name "D. Trump" that reads "burn in hell."

Near the sign is what resembles a body wrapped in trash bags, surrounded by yellow crime tape.

Theresa Gucciardo-Perry lives down the block. She's offended not just as a Trump supporter, but more importantly, as a mother, neighbor and widow of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Gucciardo-Perry says many neighbors are upset, but that she's not sure what else she can do to fight this display.

The owner of the house had not yet arrived home to speak with ABC11's sister-station WABC, but he has reportedly offered to take down the display after neighbors' anger became public.

