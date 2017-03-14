  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Coverage from WABC in New York of the nor'easter
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Coverage from WPVI in Philadelphia of the nor'easter
SOCIETY

Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally

Two masked Ku Klux Klansmen during an interview near Pelham, N.C. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The mayor and city manager of Asheboro have denounced plans by a North Carolina Ku Klux Klan group to hold a rally and cross burning in the city this May.

The event was announced on the website of The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, which is based in Pelham, for May 6. No time or location was given.

In a news release, Asheboro leaders said it's important to denounce, "in the strongest terms possible, the message of hate and division advocated by the Ku Klux Klan and its affiliates."

"The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest," said Mayor David Smith. "They may have a right to peacefully assemble, but we also have a right to object at the top of our collective voice."

City Manager John Ogburn said no applications for the event have been received by the city.

"It's a shame that we spent countless hours collaborating as a community to win the coveted All-America City award last year, only to be reminded that forces of division are out there seeking to tear communities down. If anything, this announcement strengthens my resolve to make Asheboro the most inclusive and welcoming city in North Carolina to all," he offered.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykkkAsheboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
This adorable baby duckling goes for his first swim
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
Woman scammed for wedding ring to help husband
Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
More Society
Top Stories
NC teacher accused of assaulting special needs child
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Four small kids hospitalized after crash near Rolesville
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
NC lawmakers want to challenge NCAA, ACC tax status
Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report
Show More
Cooper calls for 'bathroom bill' repeal in State of State
NC child health report card gives state an 'A' and 'F'
Teacher at Charlotte preschool accused of fondling boys
Garner woman: AT&T drags foot on service, but not bill
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
More News
Photos
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos