Ashley Madison's parent company makes $11 million hacking settlement

The parent company of Ashley Madison agreed to an $11 million settlement.

NEW YORK --
The parent company of a dating site marketed for adultery has agreed to an $11 million settlement for people who had their personal information exposed.

In 2015, hackers stole the information of 37 million members of the website Ashley Madison, whose slogan is "Life is short. Have an affair."

The information was then posted online.

In the settlement, Ashley Madison's parent company denies any wrongdoing.

A federal judge still needs to approve the deal.

Ashley Madison has long courted attention with its claim to be the Internet's leading facilitator of extramarital liaisons, boasting that "thousands of cheating wives and cheating husbands sign up every day looking for an affair."

In 2015, TrustedSec Chief Executive Dave Kennedy said the information dump included full names, passwords, street addresses, credit card information and "an extensive amount of internal data."

In a separate blog, Errata Security Chief Executive Rob Graham said the information released included details such as users' height, weight and GPS coordinates. He said men outnumbered women on the service five-to-one.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
