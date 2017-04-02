SOCIETY

The parents of Delta Rose are huge fans of the fast food restaurant, so they recruited Julia Marie Aiello to have a fun photo shoot for their daughter's birthday. (Julia Marie Photography)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Taco bout a fun time! How else do you celebrate your first birthday, but with a Taco Bell themed photo shoot?

Little miss Delta Rose from Missouri was all smiles surrounded by her parents' favorite fast food - Taco Bell.

Monica Phillips and her husband are both big fans of the food chain. In fact, Phillips' water broke in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell when she was in labor with her second child.

The family decided to recruit Julia Marie Aiello for a fun photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday. They bought two 12-packs of soft tacos from Taco Bell.

"I was beyond excited when mom asked me to do the session. I love tacos and Mexican food in general, so I knew it would be a perfect fit," Aiello said.



Aiello said this was the first type of food-themed baby photo session she's ever done. She said she was nervous about how Delta would behave during the shoot, but she said she did surprisingly well and had a blast.

"I had mom set the tray of tacos down in front of Delta and she dug in and went to town, which I was not expecting that at all. She didn't need any help at all," Aiello said.



Delta wore Taco Bell colors for her outfit. She had a purple and pink tutu, a shirt with the Taco Bell logo and a yellow, pink and purple flower headband.

Aiello shared the photos on her Instagram account, and it immediately went viral with news stations around the country featuring her work.

"Ahhhh! It's gone viral," Aiello wrote on Instagram.

