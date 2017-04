Taco bout a fun time! How else do you celebrate your first birthday, but with a Taco Bell themed photo shoot?Little miss Delta Rose from Missouri was all smiles surrounded by her parents' favorite fast food - Taco Bell.Monica Phillips and her husband are both big fans of the food chain. In fact, Phillips' water broke in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell when she was in labor with her second child.The family decided to recruit Julia Marie Aiello for a fun photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday. They bought two 12-packs of soft tacos from Taco Bell."I was beyond excited when mom asked me to do the session. I love tacos and Mexican food in general, so I knew it would be a perfect fit," Aiello said.Aiello said this was the first type of food-themed baby photo session she's ever done. She said she was nervous about how Delta would behave during the shoot, but she said she did surprisingly well and had a blast."I had mom set the tray of tacos down in front of Delta and she dug in and went to town, which I was not expecting that at all. She didn't need any help at all," Aiello said.Delta wore Taco Bell colors for her outfit. She had a purple and pink tutu, a shirt with the Taco Bell logo and a yellow, pink and purple flower headband.Aiello shared the photos on her Instagram account , and it immediately went viral with news stations around the country featuring her work."Ahhhh! It's gone viral," Aiello wrote on Instagram.