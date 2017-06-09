SOCIETY

Fiona the hippo reunited with mom at Cincinnati Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

The hippo, which was born prematurely in January, reunited with her mom Bibi. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical News via Storyful)

After being born prematurely in January, Fiona the hippo has finally reunited with her mom Bibi.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared footage of Fiona licking her mom's face on Friday. Fiona had been reintroduced to her parents Bibi and Henry with partitions between them, but this was the first time Fiona met her mom in an open environment.


Born six weeks early under the normal 55-110 pound weight for baby hippos, Fiona had been under the care of zoo staff. The baby hippo had become a viral sensation, with people watching her have fun exploring different parts of the zoo. You can follow updates about Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's blog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodwild animalscute animalsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
Related
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
SOCIETY
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Mother celebrates son's love of dresses in photo series
50-year-old time capsule unearthed in Raleigh
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
More Society
Top Stories
Daughter of Goldsboro woman found in freezer sentenced
Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with students
Trump is willing to testify under oath on Comey
Dad saves 2-year-old son after 'dry drowning' tragedy
Law officers chase down Durham man wanted in burglaries
4 in Fayetteville charged with secret peeping
Fed up with owners, DEQ takes control of Woodlake Dam
Show More
North Carolina man charged with burning, killing wife
School cupcakes possibly tainted with bodily fluids
Man facing rape, kidnapping, strangulation charges
Evicted Garner residents scramble to find housing
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
More News
Top Video
Evicted Garner residents scramble to find housing
Habitat for Humanity builds 5 new homes in Durham
GRADUATION BLITZ: Thousands are turning their tassels
I-Team clears up confusion over Park & Ride at Southpoint
More Video