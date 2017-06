Baby wombat gets hemp oil massage

The Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary in Gundaroo, New South Wales, Australia helps rehabilitate damaged wombats and release them back into the wild.On June 28, the sanctuary share video of a furless baby wombat, also known as a "pinkie," getting a hemp oil massage."You can see clearly why their skin needs to be nourished while in care. He has not been kept at a constant temperature, hence he is peeling slightly," the sanctuary wrote on Facebook . "The hemp oil will fix this and we will make sure his temp is constant from this point on."