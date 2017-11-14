SOCIETY

Former Duke fencer, Olympian honored with first hijab-wearing Barbie

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Duke fencer, Olympian honored with first hijab-wearing Barbie (WTVD)

NEW YORK --
The maker of Barbie has announced it will sell a doll modeled after Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer who competed in last year's Olympics while wearing a hijab.

Mattel Inc. said the doll will be available online next fall. The doll is part of the Barbie "Shero" line that honors women who break boundaries. Past dolls have included gymnast Gabby Douglas and "Selma" director Ava DuVernay.

"I had so many moments as an athlete, where I didn't feel included, where I was often in spaces where there was a lack of representation," Muhammad said Monday night at the Glamour Women of the Year gala in New York. "So to be in this moment, as a U.S. Olympian, to have Mattel, such a global brand, diversify their toy line to include a Barbie doll that wears a hijab is very moving to me."

Muhammad, the first American to compete at the Olympics while wearing a hijab, won a bronze medal in fencing at the 2016 Rio Games.


"There was so much about the doll that was important to me," she said. "I know as a kid I was bullied for having larger legs, and sport taught me to embrace my body and to love my body and the strength that it could produce. I think that having strong legs helped me win a medal at the Olympic Games, so I wanted my legs to be larger, more athletic legs, toned legs. And I am very into eyeliner, so I wanted a strong-winged cat eye. And Mattel listened to everything, everything even down to the fabric of the hijab.

--------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarbiemuslimsu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police identify murder victim
Ex-workers describe 'selling sex' at Youngsville call center
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial spree
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign, sources say
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
Raleigh man accuses officer of excessive force
When we could see frost, rain again in the forecast
Show More
Friends remember slain Fayetteville nightclub owner
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 shooting
Raleigh woman behind #MeAt14 social media movement
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
More News
Top Video
Soldiers return to Fort Bragg from Puerto Rico
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?
Ex-workers describe 'selling sex' at Youngsville call center
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
More Video