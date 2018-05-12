ROYAL WEDDING

Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding

A bishop from Chicago will speak at the royal wedding of next weekend! (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A bishop from Chicago will speak at the royal wedding next weekend!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked the Reverend Michael Bruce Curry to give an address.

Rev. Curry is the current Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African-American to hold that position.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today," he said.

Rev. Curry was born in Chicago and received a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University Divinity School. He was installed as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in 2015.

The wedding service will be conducted by The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner and The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.
