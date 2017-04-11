SOCIETY

Blind teen gets chance to shoot hoops with Harlem Globetrotters

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ethan, a 13-year-old with a rare eye condition, got the opportunity of a lifetime to hang out with the famed ballers. (Courtesy Harlem Globetrotters)

He might be legally blind, but that doesn't mean 13-year-old Ethan LaCroix can't ball.

Ethan has a rare eye disease called Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, with 20/400 vision in one eye and 20/600 in the other. With the help of eSight glasses, Ethan was able to see and learn cool basketball tricks with Harlem Globetrotter players Flight Time Lang and Scooter Christensen, according to a press release.

The Globetrotters even gave Ethan bench seat tickets to their appearance at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on April 22.

"He loves basketball, to meet these two guys, they're fantastic, he's just not stopped talking about them," Ethan's mom Margaret LaCroix said.
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerHarlem Globetrottersbasketballteenagerdisability
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Spring on the High Line
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo plays with sprinkler
Chapel Hill jump-rope coach achieves dream of lifetime
More Society
Top Stories
One killed in major crash on I-40 near Benson
United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Fayetteville man faces multiple charges in rape case
Clayton woman sentenced for taking from NC homeowners
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
Show More
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
6 hotel housekeepers say boss sexually assaulted them
Cleaning staff finds python in hotel room drawer
Don't look down! Houston pool gives swim with a view
Maryland president: Would expect shutdown of UNC over academic allegations
More News
Top Video
Carrboro police officer still needs a kidney
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
NC woman's baking hobby turns into sweet dream
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
More Video