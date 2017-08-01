SOCIETY

Boy with autism asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is asking people to lift her nephew's spirits by sending him pictures of single and double rainbows from around the world.

KTRK
COHOES, New York --
A 9-year-old boy with autism has received thousands of pictures of rainbows after his aunt asked people on social media for the pictures to lift his spirits.

Crystal Skawinski said that she gained custody of her nephew, Robbie, after her sister and brother-in-law died in May, just 22 days apart.

Robbie's mom, Shelly Ecuyer, died from gastroparesis and cystic fibrosis on May 2. Robbie's dad, Robert Ecuyer, died after a battle with addiction on May 24.

Skawinski said that Robbie loves rainbows and was told that his mom went "over the rainbow bridge" when she had died. The day she passed, a double rainbow appeared over Robbie's school and a family member snapped a picture.

The rainbow made Robbie happy, but when another one didn't show up one day, his aunt decided to find other rainbows from around the world.

On July 22, Skawinski began requesting rainbows using the hashtag #rainbowsforrobbie.

Skawinski hopes to place all the rainbows in a slideshow with music for Robbie.

If you would like to send a rainbow for Robbie, click here.

Related Topics:
societyviralchildrenrainbownational
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dancing cop directs traffic with style
Police officer helps girl, 4, search home for monsters
Mom writes kids book to help explain daughter's disability
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
More Society
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
Class-action lawsuit filed over Outer Banks blackout
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
Fayetteville family seeks answers in hit-and-run death
The latest on the Outer Banks power outage
Capital Blvd. detours to remain 'indefinitely,' city says
Emily's new track is good news for NC coast
Final WCPSS budget recommendations expected today
Show More
Warmer temps today through Thursday
Future of UNC Center for Civil Rights up for discussion
Judges: No special elections, redraw NC districts by Sept. 1
Driver hurt after car strikes tree in Johnston County
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
More News
Top Video
Class-action lawsuit filed over Outer Banks blackout
Fayetteville family seeks answers in hit-and-run death
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
More Video