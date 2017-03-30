FORT WORTH, Texas --A simple gesture between a little boy and a police officer inside a Texas restaurant is touching everyone's heart.
Jamie Hubbard said she took her 3-year-old son, T.J., to McDonald's last week on a rainy day and ran into Fort Worth Officer Colter.
With T.J. being a huge motorcycle fan, they joked about letting him on Officer Colter's motorcycle, but the officer said his boss probably wouldn't like that. To make it up to the young boy, Officer Colter braved the rain to get a sticker of a police badge for T.J. and gave it to him.
Jamie says her son is normally a very shy and rarely gives out hugs, but he wanted to hug Officer Colter to thank him.
The tender moment was captured on video.
In the video, you can see T.J. timidly approach the table -- the officer greeting him with a smile.
"He wanted to give you a hug," explains Jamie from behind the camera.
Officer Colter then opens his arms, leans down and the two embrace, with onlookers saying "awe" at the cuteness of it all.
"That makes my day. Thank you," Officer Colter said as T.J. ran away.
Fort Worth Police Department shared the video on their Facebook page, and it has since gotten thousands of shares.
"We are extremely grateful for those that protect our freedom, whether it is overseas or in our local community," Jamie said. "It is more important now than ever that our children learn that these officers are wives and husbands, moms and dads, and they are there to be their friend and to help keep them safe."