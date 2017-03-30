FEEL GOOD

Boy hugs police officer eating alone in Texas restaurant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Young boy walks up to a police officer eating alone and asks if he can give him a hug. (WPVI)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A simple gesture between a little boy and a police officer inside a Texas restaurant is touching everyone's heart.

Jamie Hubbard said she took her 3-year-old son, T.J., to McDonald's last week on a rainy day and ran into Fort Worth Officer Colter.

With T.J. being a huge motorcycle fan, they joked about letting him on Officer Colter's motorcycle, but the officer said his boss probably wouldn't like that. To make it up to the young boy, Officer Colter braved the rain to get a sticker of a police badge for T.J. and gave it to him.

Jamie says her son is normally a very shy and rarely gives out hugs, but he wanted to hug Officer Colter to thank him.

The tender moment was captured on video.

In the video, you can see T.J. timidly approach the table -- the officer greeting him with a smile.

"He wanted to give you a hug," explains Jamie from behind the camera.

Officer Colter then opens his arms, leans down and the two embrace, with onlookers saying "awe" at the cuteness of it all.

"That makes my day. Thank you," Officer Colter said as T.J. ran away.

Fort Worth Police Department shared the video on their Facebook page, and it has since gotten thousands of shares.

"We are extremely grateful for those that protect our freedom, whether it is overseas or in our local community," Jamie said. "It is more important now than ever that our children learn that these officers are wives and husbands, moms and dads, and they are there to be their friend and to help keep them safe."
Related Topics:
societypolice officerfeel goodbuzzworthy6abc SnacksTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Mermaid bath time brings grieving toddler joy
Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
Giant panda cubs explore for first time
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
More feel good
SOCIETY
Rare Harriet Tubman photo from 1860s up for auction
Mermaid bath time brings grieving toddler joy
Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017
More Society
Top Stories
North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill passes
Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Car smashes into Payless shoe store in Raleigh
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
Hoke leaders hold meeting over 'stick gun' controversy
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
Pilot dies after medical problem minutes before landing
Show More
Burned woman gets life-changing surgery for free
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in road rage incident
Rare Harriet Tubman photo from 1860s up for auction
Principal denies teen's request to take grandma to prom
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
More News
Top Video
North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill passes
Burned woman gets life-changing surgery for free
Principal denies teen's request to take grandma to prom
Lawmakers reach deal with the governor on HB2
More Video